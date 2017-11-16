HTC U11 owners, rejoice! The Android 8.0 Oreo update for your smartphone is on the way. It’s now available so expect to receive an alert or OTA anytime soon. We noted that it’s almost ready a few weeks ago and as promised. The Taiwanese tech giant has been hyping up Android Oreo for its premium phones such as the U11, U Ultra, and the HTC 10. HTC Elevate member and tech enthusiast Shimon Das shared the good news on Twitter, saying the Oreo update is live for the HTC U11 earlier than expected.

As with most Oreo improvements, the software update 2.31.709.1 brings most Android 8.0 features and enables VoWiFi for CHT. It adds the November 1, 2017 Android security patch level. If you plan on getting the update, make sure you are connected to the WiFi so there won’t be any additional charges.

You will see improvements on the Nougat features like picture-in-picture mode, unread notification app badges, adaptive icons, and Bluetooth audio support. You may also notice the new emoji and some changes to the Settings menu. The update is only ready for those who live in Taiwan. No mention when and where the new mobile OS will roll out in other countries.

OMG, Oreo update is live for #HTCU11! (TW unit) Totally didn't expect @htc to drop the update this early. 😱 cc @LlabTooFeR pic.twitter.com/dJwJAfmO9l — Shimon Das (@shimonips) November 15, 2017

VIA: Shimon Das