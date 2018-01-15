HTC is cutting down on releasing new smartphones in 2018 but the Taiwanese tech giant started the year right by launching a new phone. It’s not the HTC U12 but rather the HTC U11 EYEs. We noted this one would be unveiled on the 15th of January as per a press invite and true enough, the phone reached the public eye as the EYEs variant of the HTC U11…but as a leaked page for now.

The HTC U11 EYEs is a new variant of last year’s flagship phone which also has the Life variant and U11 Plus model. Evleaks (Evan Blass) shared some details beforehand and we will confirm the specs in a little while: 6-inch screen, IP67rating, 1080 x 2160 pixel resolution, Android 7.1 Nougat, Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor, 64GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion, 4GB RAM, 12MP rear camera with dual-LED dual-tone flash and phase detection autofocus, 5MP front-facing camera, 3930mAh battery, and HTC’s very own Edge Sense technology. The device is only powered by Nougat out of the box but it will receive Oreo soon.

The HTC U11 Eyes on the company website shows a Cherry Red, Blue, and Black versions. Details are scarce but we’re expecting to hear from HTC anytime soon.

SOURCE: HTC