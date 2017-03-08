The HTC U Ultra which was recently listed for pre-order and shown off last January is now available according to HTC USA. If you placed your orders earlier, you’ll be happy to know you may soon receive your unit. Shipping has began since yesterday, March 8, so your HTC U Ultra will appear on your doorstep any day now. If you may remember, this HTC U Play was also leaked and rumored as the HTC Alpine.

The HTC U Ultra has a Sapphire Edition listed for pre-order in Taiwan. In the United States, the phone is sold with a $749 price tag. It’s currently in stock and unlocked but only compatible with T-Mobile and AT&T Networks.

To review, the HTC U Ultra comes equipped with the following: a 5.7-inch Super LCD screen, 1440 X 2560 pixel resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, microSD card slot, 64 or 128GB onboard storage, 4GB RAM, 12MP rear camera, 16MP front-facing camera, fingerprint sensor, and a 3000 mAh battery.

What makes the U Ultra a winner is the fact that it’s bringing the artificial intelligence (AI) into our everyday lives. We know AI has potential but we’re not sure how many people out there will be willing to pay the high price.

