HTC has always been very vocal when it comes to announcing its plans for the Android 7.0 Nougat. Rollouts of updates are announced regularly by the Taiwanese tech giant. Last month, Nougat updates for the HTC One M9 in Europe, Turkey, and South Africa were released.

Nougat was paused for the HTC 10 since it was released in the beginning of the year. As for the HTC One A9, the unlocked version already had a bite of the chunky software update. The company was true to its promises and now more European Open Channel and Operators are ready for Android 7.0 according to the brand’s Product and Service Director in the EMEA, Graham Wheeler.

The EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) One A9 users can finally get the new OS version after almost a year of waiting. Thankfully, this one was released just before the Android O is officially revealed at the Google I/O in May. If you happen to own a ONE A9, you may soon receive an OTA notification. This update will be the Android 7.0 Nougat 2.17.401.2 version and will include the the February 1, 2017 security patch level. Honestly, it took HTC some time to release this software update but don’t worry, it’s ready now and there’s no stopping the company.

