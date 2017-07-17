HTC has been busy working on the U11 adding software improvements and possibly a mid-range variant (aka Ocean Life), and more Edge Sense functions. The latest rollout happened today that brings Alexa support and a new visual feedbacks style. We’re grateful to HTC but unfortunately, some HTC 10 owners are not happy with their units whose keyboards started showing ads. A Reddit thread was recently opened and looks like the problem is widespread.

Some users took to Twitter their frustration and asked for a possible solution. The official HTC account admin just recommended uninstalling the update. HTC tweeted, “Pls.go to Settings>Apps>All apps>Look for the app (TouchPal)>Uninstall updates. For assistance please go to http://www.htc.com/support”. So the solution is to uninstall but we’re not confident this will fix the problem.

The issue has reached HTC and the Global PR group already sent a reply. Here is the official statement:

“Due to an error, some HTC customers have reported seeing ads on their phone’s keyboard. This is absolutely not the experience we intended, and we’re working to immediately fix the error and remove the ads as quickly as possible.”

There is no official explanation as to why this is happening but at least HTC 10 owners know they’ve been heard by the company and that the Taiwanese tech giant has already reached out to the public.

VIA: Reddit

SOURCE: HTC