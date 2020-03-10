Honor has officially announced Magic UI 3.0. The new version of the UI is ready for the HONOR View 20 and HONOR 20 Series. It will already include Android 10 OS plus Smart Office and improve on security features and camera performance. This Magic UI 3.0 is basically EMUI 10.0 and it brings a number of user-friendly features like Dark Mode to save battery, improved visual elements for smoother feedback, multi-screen collaboration for more productivity, and quick switching between WiFi and NFC function.

Magic UI 3.0 is meant to improve on Huawei’s IoT strategy. It includes “1+8+N” that allows cross-system interaction between a smartphone and a laptop. It’s as easy as Bluetooth or QR code connectivity for file and image transfer and music streaming.

Another improvement in the camera includes filters on the viewfinder which you can implement before a picture is captured. Also expect a more visible zoom bar for easier adjusting during magnification.

Another important update is hassle-free video recording with timer, horizontal level, and assistive grid. When it comes to security, Magic UI 3.0 brings a Trusted Execution Environment operating system with the highest level of security certification ideal for global consumers.

All these updates and improvements are expected to bring the Honor phones to their peak performance. This also makes authentication, payment, data transfer, information storage, and connection setup more secure than ever with proper encryption.

HONOR, a sub-brand of Huawei, has always prioritized user experience and cybersecurity. Expect more Honor phones will receive this software update we just featured here.