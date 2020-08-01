Qualcomm is perhaps the most popular chipset maker today for mobile devices. It’s not the only one but it has proven its performance whether on smartphones, tablets, or wearable. The Snapdragon line is respected. It also manufactures GPUs that are often introduced as partners of Snapdragon processors. The latest information we have is that Qualcomm and Xiaomi are teaming up to come up with a GPU tuning feature that will be used for the Mi 10 Pro+. This so-called Game Turbo tuning is said to make smartphones more powerful than ever especially if we’re talking about mobile gaming.

Games being developed these days are becoming more demanding so requirements are also advancing. Some of the more popular and powerful games like Call of Duty, PUBG, and Fortnite require high settings. They often push the GPU to its limits.

There are gaming phones that are ready for such activities as the ASUS ROG Phone 3 or the Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone. These devices come with specially-tuned performance settings so they can keep up with the demands of the games. For ordinary phones with high specs, they can still be optimized. Xiaomi and Qualcomm want to help by introducing an improved version of Game Turbo.

Game Turbo is Xiaomi’s game tuning feature. With the Mi 10 Pro+, the two are believed to be working together to make it more powerful. It’s a software so proper changes in the code can be made.

There is no confirmation from either of the companies but Chinese leakster Ice Universe shared the information: “Xiaomi Mi10 Pro+ has a unique feature: Game Turbo, a mode developed by Xiaomi and Qualcomm’s GPU team, which is unprecedented. You can use it to adjust GPU parameters and modes, including GPU frequency adjustment and so on.”

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro+ has yet to be unveiled. It will be an enhanced version of the Mi 10 Pro that will be powered by the new Snapdragon 865 Plus. With Game Turbo, a device owner can select premade profiles depending on his use and preference for graphics quality, battery life, and performance. Manual tweaking of parameters may also be done.

Like any unconfirmed news, we’re taking things with a pinch of salt. It sure sounds an exciting change that will benefit OEMs and eventually hardcore mobile gamers. We’ll see when the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro+ is announced.