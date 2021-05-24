Huawei’s dilemma in the United States is still not over. We doubt it’s going to improve though anytime soon. While the Chinese tech giant is waiting for some miracle, it decided to let go of the Honor line. The Honor brand is still in the market but it’s no longer part of Huawei. It even want to challenge Huawei especially since it still can operate in the US. The Honor V40 phone was the first to be introduced as a standalone company.

The Honor View40 was officially announced and is now available in China. The brand also launched the Honor Band 6 for global release. In the coming days or weeks, we’re expecting to see the Honor 50 with a dual ring camera design.

Huawei’s old sub-brand is working on new phones and good news, they will come with Google Play Services. That’s something we already mentioned before. The first will be the Honor 50. It will also be the first to use Google services and apps since the US sanctions.

The Honor 50 will still use the Magic UI. The news has been confirmed by Honor Germany when asked about the Snadpragon 778 chipset. Honor said the smartphone will use the Google service with Magic UI.

Honor is no longer a part of Huawei but it still is good news for Huawei and avid fans of the former top Chinese OEM. Huawei’s numbers and ranking went down the past year because of several reasons. We’re not sure if it will be able to bounce back but at least Honor is still alive.