Honor is not new to the health and fitness tracking game. The old Huawei sub-brand has released the Honor Band A2 and the Honor A1 fitness band before. This new tracker is more like a smartwatch now with the bigger display. It boasts premium health tracking features and functions plus a long 14-day battery life. Those details are already impressive but the wearable device still comes with an affordable price point: €49.9 which is around $60 in the United States.

The HONOR Band 6 comes with a 1.47-inch AMOLED display. It’s targeted for the younger generation and young professionals with its suite of more advanced health management features.

HONOR’s President George Zhao said: “The launch of our latest fitness tracker – the HONOR Band 6 – showcases our unwavering commitment to providing premium products that empower people to lead a healthier and more productive lifestyle.”

Honor Band 6 Specs

The Honor Band 6 features a stylish design and a large display with 194 x 368 resolution, 2.5D curved glass screen, anti-fingerprint coating, and silicone rubber straps. You can choose from three colors: Coral Pink, Sandstone Grey, and Meteorite Black.

This Honor Band 6 comes with Pulse Oxygen Saturation (SpO2) monitoring so it can check your blood oxygen levels. There is also an optical heart rate sensor coupled with an AI algorithm for 24/7 real-time heart rate monitoring. It can detect an abnormal heart rate.

It can monitor stress levels so you can be guided when to release stress and tension. It’s as simple as guided breathing exercises. For sleep tracking, the device can identify you sleep states and log data. It can track deep sleep, REM sleep, light sleep, naps, and awake time. It can look at your data and provide assessments so you can further improve sleep.

Ten workout modes are available: outdoor and indoor walking, outdoor and indoor running, outdoor and indoor cycling, elliptical, indoor swimming, rower and free training. The fitness band offers comprehensive real-time data so you can track performance and gain insights. All these features and data can help anyone meet health and fitness goals according to Honor.

The HONOR Band 6 can also be used for swimming. It comes with water resistance (up to 50 meters). It can record swimming stroke rates and SWOLF score.