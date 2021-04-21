Huawei is no longer among the top 5 mobile brands in the world. That is no surprise. It’s really unfortunate for the Chinese OEM but it can’t just pull out of the mobile business. Maybe not yet. It can still prove its commitment to the mobile industry with the release of the Honor P50. We just can’t say how many millions of phones Huawei can sell this year and beyond. But of course, we’ll always be intrigued about the company’s premium flagship offers.

The Honor 50 follows the Honor V40. There are some changes here because Honor is now a brand separate from Huawei. It is set to be announced in May and is said to come with a dual ring camera design.

Also shared online were design sketches of the smartphone. The camera system shows two circles that may remind you of the Huawei P50. The latter isn’t available yet but we have seen a few renders already.

We see a large pill-shaped camera module where the cameras are located–just like the Huawei P50 series. We’re curious what platform this will run. We know it can still use Android but the Honor V40 was introduced only with Android 10. With the Honor 50 poised to be a premium flagship offering, the Honor 50 should run at least Android 11 with Google Mobile Services or Google Play Services.