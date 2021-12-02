Honor has officially announced its flagship series offering. After a few weeks of teasers, leaks, and rumors, here is the Chinese OEM showing off the new Honor 60 phones. The two are said to be 5G smartphones so consumers now have more choices when it comes to 5G devices. Honor is ending the year with a follow-up to the Honor 50 that was only released a few months ago. The announcement is an early one but we can expect both models will be ready by next year.

Like the Honor 50, the Honor 60 series comes with Google Mobile Services. The Honor 60 Pro features Snapdragon 778G+ processor (6 nm), 2.5 GHz 2.5 GHz, and Adreno 642L. The latter delivers better performance by 20%. The non-Pro variant maintains the Snapdragon 778G SoC.

The Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro are basically similar. They both come with 10-bit OLED screens with HDR10 certification, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, and 120 Hz refresh rate. The result is less flicker, thanks to the 1,920 Hz high-frequency PWM.

The differences are subtle. The Honor 60 comes with a 6.67-inch curved display on two sides only. On the other hand, the Honor 60 Pro features a 6.78-inch quad-curved display. This means the display is curved on all sides.

When it comes to imaging, you can also expect the primary 108 MP sensor. The Honor 60 Pro gets updated with another 50MP ultra wide-angle camera with 122º field of view plus autofocus for macro photography at only 2.5cm. The non-Pro only comes with the same 8 MP ultra wide camera. Both phones also come with the a 2MP depth sensor.

For the selfie shooter, the Honor 60 has a 32MP selfie shooter. The Honor 60 Pro comes with a 50MP selfie camera with a wide 100º lens. To complete the mobile photography experience, you can take advantage of the hands-free gestures like slide, flip, or raise hand for taking photos and videos easily.

Let’s take a look at the other specs. Both phones are powered by a 4800mAh battery with 66W charging support. This means is can reach 50% capacity within 15 minutes so that is really fast. They also both use Magic UI 5.0 on top of Android 12 already.

You can now pre-order for the Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro in China. The Honor 60 starts at CNY 2,700 ($424) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage. The Honor 60 Pro costs CNY 3,700 ($580) for the 8GB/256GB model. Add CNY 300 more to the entry-level variant and you’ll get the 8GB/256GB or 12/256 GB (Honor 60) and the 12/256GB model (Honor 60 Pro).