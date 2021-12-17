Here is a new smartphone from Honor: the Honor X30. Earlier this month, the company just launched the Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro. The duo have yet to be released in market but a new one has followed. The Honor X30 is a mid-range phone offering with almost premium specs. Actually, the Honor X30i and X30 Max have been released before. Now we’ve got the vanilla X30 together with the Honor Play 30 Plus. These are mid-rangers but they already come with 5G connectivity.

The Honor X30 runs on a Qualcomm 6nm Snapdragon 695 processor. It has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD screen with 1080 x 2388 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. There is a 4800mAh battery with 66W charging tech. This means the battery can hit 80% in only 30 minutes.

The phone uses Android 11 topped by Magic UI 5.0. When it comes to imaging, there is the 48MP main camera with 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor. It also boasts a camera ring design, reminiscent of the Honor Magic 3. The 16MP selfie camera is placed under a cutout in the center of the front display.

There is a 128GB or 256GB version with 6GB to 12GB of RAM. Color options are as follows: Blue, Gold, Silver, and Black. The phone will be available initially in China with a starting price of CNY1,499 ($235).

The 12GB RAM with 256GB model will cost CNY 2,299 ($360). Market release will be December 24. No information yet if it will roll out in other countries but we’ll let you know soon.