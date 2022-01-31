It may be happening a month from now but Honor is just excited about the next global launch. It will be all about the “Power of Magic”. It can be assumed the next Honor Magic series phones will be unveiled plus a new Honor smartwatch. The official launch event will be held on February 28, 2022, 1PM CET. It will happen at the MWC Barcelona 2022. The Mobile World Congress 2022 will be a live event. Honor will be there to join the other tech companies.

The upcoming HONOR Magic products may include the HONOR Magic V and HONOR Magic3 series. The HONOR Watch GS 3 may also be unveiled. The Honor Magic V launched earlier this month with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC but it hasn’t reached the global stage. The foldable phone is said to be a game-changer but we can only confirm that once it reached other markets outside China.

We’re not sure if there will still be a new Honor Magic X foldable phone but we’re looking forward to getting our hands on the Honor Magic V. It’s the Honor Magic Fold concept phone we saw earlier.

The Honor Magic 3 series was also announced with premium and camera-centric specs back in August. It runs on Android 11 Magic UI 5.0. Three variants are ready: the Honor Magic 3 Pro and Honor Magic 3 Pro Plus.

The HONOR Watch GS 3 was also revealed a couple of weeks ago. It’s making an impression with its sleek stainless steel body and better positioning and health tracking features. At the Mobile World Congress, Honor may also release the new Honor 60 series and new Honor Pad tablets in key markets.