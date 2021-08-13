Huawei’s former sub-brand, Honor, has just introduced new flagship smartphones. The Honor Magic series offers three new variants: the regular Honor Magic 3, Magic 3 Pro, and the ultimate Honor Magic 3 Pro Plus. Each one caters to a different category. We can say this series is the first ever flagship line from the brand that is no longer part of Huawei. Rumor has it Honor will become part of the notorious US Entity List but we hope it won’t.

Honor wants to get a bigger share of the Chinese market so it’s coming up with phones that could impress not only the Chinese consumers but also the rest of the world. As an independent company, Honor is hopeful it will sell more especially since the brand is known for great camera-centric mobile devices.

All variants have the same 6.76-inch OLED screen with 89-degree super curved display, 120Hz refresh rate, 2772 x 1344 resolution, and HDR10+ certification. The selfie camera is the same for all models: 13 megapixels with 100-degree wide-angle lens.

The main cameras will differ as well. The regular Honor Magic 3 will come with 50MP wide camera + 64MP monochrome + 13MP 120-degree ultra wide-angle lens. The Magic 3 Pro features the same cameras but with an additional 64MP telephoto with 3.5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, and 100x digital zoom lens. Honor Magic Pro Plus features the same camera specs as the Magic 3 Pro but with additional OIS to the 50MP wide camera. The 64MP camera now comes with 126-degree field-of-view.

The Honor Magic 3 series phones will run on Android 11-based Magic UI 5.0. The chipsets running on each phone will differ. The standard model will be powered by Snapdragon 888 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB onboard storage. The Magic 3 Pro and Magic 3 Pro Plus will use the latest Snapdragon 888 Plus processor. The Honor Magic 3 Pro will be available in 8GB/12GB of RAM and 256GB/512GB storage. The Magic 3 Pro Plus will come with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Battery is the same on all models: 4600mAh. The difference lies in the charging power. All three will offer 66W wired SuperCharge. The Pro/Pro Plus will also support 50W wireless SuperCharge and reverse wireless charging.

Now let’s talk pricing and color options. Honor Magic 3 will be out in Golden Hour, Blue Hour, White, and Black. Price tag reads €899 ($1,055). The Honor Magic 3 Pro costs €1,099 ($1,290) and will be ready in Black, White, and Golden Hour. Last but not least is the Honor Magic 3 Pro Plus in Ceramic White and Ceramic Black for €1,499 ($1,760).