This isn’t a first and we know it’s definitely not the last from any developer or OEM. We knew some people would get creative around the camera hole of the new Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus the same way designers did with the flat tire on a few smartwatches. The idea was further strengthened when we learned the camera hole display is actually animated. Since then, related wallpapers went to the Galaxy Store. And who can ever forget those teardown wallpapers by Ifixit?

The punch hole on your Galaxy S10’s screen can be customized once more for notification. It can be a new notification for whatever important activity, feature, or information.

Software developer Chainfire (@ChainfireXDA) shared over on his Twitter the good news. ‘Holey Light!’ is a Notification LED emulation for the trio: Galaxy S10, S10e, and S10+. What it does is flash the edges of the camera cutout in different colors.

Holey Light is still in beta mode so don’t complain if it won’t work or if you encounter any bugs. We trust Chainfire because he’s been releasing awesome apps, hacks, and updates since 2014 (or maybe even way before that).

Chainfire may have announced end-of-life for all root-related apps but his work goes on. To review, Chainfire quitted SuperSU a couple of years ago. Chainfire also once released a firmware repository, giving us time to download all the official firmware we needed. In the early days, Chainfire achieved systemless root access to Pixel and made it available to the public.

Complete Holey Light details are available on Github but you can easily download the app from the Google Play Store. This new app is free under the Tools category. It’s offered without in-app purchases so don’t worry about having to pay.



Download Holey Light from the Google Play Store

Bring forth the "Holey Light" ! S10/S10e/S10+ Notification LED emulation, by flashing the camera cutout edges in various colors. Much beta, such ouch, work in progress. Free, sauce included. https://t.co/xqX2fFWnaa pic.twitter.com/pCoeVPi8fi — Chainfire (@ChainfireXDA) April 3, 2019

VIA: XDA Developers