Around two years ago, Chainfire sold SuperSU to Chinese company CCMT, which prompted a lot of questions from the Android aftermarket community. Chainfire was already a legendary name in Android aftermarket software development at that time, being the first to produce SuperSU, a piece of software that has become synonymous with gaining root access. Now the legendary coder has announced that he is indeed quitting from the active development of SuperSU.

At the time SuperSU was bought by CCMT, it was already understood that Chainfire would slowly step away from the software’s development. But today he has announced that he will now be stopping from being involved in active development, only staying on as a consultant until his contract expires on February 24, 2018.

No doubt, this is a piece of Android history, marking the end of Chainfire’s five and a half year long period of actively developing SuperSU. He has assured users of the software that the people now responsible for SuperSU “have their hearts in the right place.”

So what’s next for Chainfire? The good news is that the developer has no plans of leaving mobile app development just yet. He says that he plans to play around with “both Kotlin and Swift… and both are known to be used for app development.”

SOURCE: +Chainfire