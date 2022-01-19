Another week, another round of image renders have surfaced. Here’s a new look at the upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra. The ultimate premium flagship smartphone from the South Korean tech giant has been a favorite subject and that’s not going to change even if the Unpacked event is over. We will watch how the Ultra model will fare especially since it will be expensive. It will be replacing the Galaxy Note series so we expect more interesting features for the Galaxy Note fans.

Just like the Galaxy S21 Ultra, this one comes with S-Pen support so you can do a lot creatively and productively. We probably know there is to know about this variant but we know more information will be revealed until the official product announcement.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series’ reveal will be next month. Rumor has it the Unpacked event will be held on February 8. Among the three models, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is believed to show a major change. The latest set of renders by MySmartPrice and Ishan Agarwal shows the Ultra will remind you of the Galaxy Note 20 with its boxy design.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra design renders present a rectangular boxy design. It will surely come with S Pen support with 2.8ms latency plus a built-in slot. The phone is said to arrive with a large 6.8-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED screen with 1440 x 3088 2k pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The LTPO technology will make it possible to switch the display between 1Hz and 120Hz.

The front still shows a punch-hole cutout for the 40MP selfie camera. It will use the same Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. As described, the phone will measure 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9mm and weigh 228 grams.

The 5000mAh battery can support 15W wireless charging and 45W fast charging. Its IP68 rating is enough to offer dust and water-resistance. It will also come with the usual Dolby Atmos and AKG-tuned dual speakers, 1TB max storage, plus Android 12 OneUI 4.1.

When it comes to the camera department, the powerhouse will boast a quad-camera system. There will be that 108MP Super Clear Lens primary camera + 12MP ultrawide camera + two 10MP telephoto camera sensor with 3x and 10x optical zoom and macro feature. Auto-frame rate and 12-bit HDR recording support can also be expected.