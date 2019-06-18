The next-gen messaging service has yet to take its flight. Some carriers are already testing it but the new feature needs more TLC. Not that it’s difficult to implement but carrier and OEM politics are a challenge. The last related feature we have was Google having Messages for web on Google.com and adding RCS. The year also started with Google Fi bringing RCS messaging. The tech giant has also been working on RCS Messaging for Android that it teamed up with Samsung for development and testing.

Google started pushing RCS platform for carriers and businesses since last year but with little success. Verizon is expected to support RCS messaging beginning this year. It started with the Pixel 3 already.

T-Mobile previously updated RCS with GSMA Universal Profile. We also mentioned the Telenor team working to launch the RCS Messaging.

Today, we’ve got word Google is taking care of RCS. It’s taking over from the carriers. In Europe, specifically France and the UK, Android users will soon be able to use RCS Chat services. The carriers may take a while in finalizing the services but good thing Google is stepping up.

SMS may soon be replaced. It will take a while if not many companies and brands are supported it. With Google taking the lead, perhaps RCS will be more available in more parts of the world.

Android users will be able to take advantage of the new default texting feature. It’s the iMessage for Android which means messages can be available and sent over WiFi and regular network.

RCS isn’t exactly secure yet but Google is working on end-to-end encryption. In the future, there may be a private chat feature in Android Messages.

Android phone users will get the RCS on their phones. There is no timeline provided but it should be this 2019 or next year.