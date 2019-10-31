Google Stadia support is coming to Pixel 2 phones. That is what we told you a couple of weeks ago and today, we are learning more smartphones and devices will be supported soon. The video game streaming service will also be available for other Google Pixel models such as the Pixel 3, 3a, Pixel 3 XL, and the Pixel 3a XL. The lastest phones will support Stadia at launch. The newly announced Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will also be supported once the Stadia is released in November.

Next month, not only will Android devices have access to Stadia. Those iOS owners can also download the Stadia app and get to enjoy the game streaming platform.

The idea of Google Stadia is easy: the system streams games from a phone to the TV via a Chromecast Ultra. The minimum requirement for phones is iOS 11 or Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Once the Stadia app is installed on a device, register for an account, and then start purchasing games.

All Pixel phones are supported except for the first-gen Pixel. More phones will be added by next year and we’re assuming they will be those from the more popular OEMs. Tablets on Chrome OS will also get the same Stadia support alongside most Windows, Mac, or Linux computers that have the Google Chrome web browser installed. You can soon enjoy playing, as well as, multiplayer gaming.

Google’s Stadia and the Stadia Controller will be available in these key markets: United States, Canada, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Ireland, Italy, United Kingdom, Sweden, and Spain. To play on a TV, you need a Google account, Stadia Founder’s Edition or Premiere Edition, Stadia Buddy Pass, Stadia Controller, Google Chromecast Ultra, Stadia app, and at least Android 6.0 or iOS 11.0 on the phone for account management plus at least 10 Mbps internet.