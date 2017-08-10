Remember the Google Play Protect feature? The security solution for the Android device was made known to us last May during the Google I/O conference. We thought then it was simply a rebrand of the security features on Android but now we know it’s more than that. The tech giant has been updating the Play Store the past few months like punishing unstable apps with low visibility, bringing back search operators, adding inline changelogs in update menu, highlighting best apps in Google Play Store’s Android Excellence section, and rolling out search filters to all users.

In ‘My apps & games’ in the Play Store, you will see a new box in the ‘Updates’ section. You can also see a ‘Verified by Play Protect’ badge on some Play Store listings. When you click on the hamburger icon (☰), you may see a ‘Play Protect’ button. Clicking on it will bring you to the new Play Protect settings page. You will see here a list of apps that have been recently scanned by the system.

If you want to disable scanning, you can toggle on/off scanning, as well as, sending of unknown apps to Google. This way, Google can detect what is wrong with the app. You can also choose to disable Google Play Protect from the settings but this will remove the ‘Updates’ section.

The update is now rolling out to the Play Store in some regions. Don’t worry if yours isn’t ready yet as it will be available anytime soon.

VIA: 9TO5Google