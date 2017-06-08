Recently (actually, most of the time), Google has been experimenting with the way it presents search results in the Google Play Store. Late last year they started testing out for random accounts having filtered search suggestions when they, well, search for apps. It seems like they’re finally ready to have all Android users have more suggested options when looking for what they need in the Google Play Store. There is no update required to have this, just search for something and you’ll see little green boxes at the top of your results.

Basically Google suggests other search terms that may be related to what you’re looking for. They act as filters only and will not actually change your original search query and maybe even the results. When you tap on one of the suggestions, the items will be filtered to those that match that word. And of course, you also get a whole new set of filters. But if you want to remove a filter, just tap it again.

While it is a minor change, it can actually be helpful for users who are looking for specific apps or kinds of apps but do not know the exact name of it. It’s a bit like doing Google Image search except you’re only using it for “specificity”. For example if you’re looking for camera, you’ll get filter options like HD, selfie, pro. The green boxes are scrollable so just move to the right and you will see more filter options.

No update to the Google Play Store was announced, but users were already reporting seeing the search filters when they were looking for an app. Rollout is probably gradual but accelerating.

VIA: Android Police