When you go to the Google Play Store app and you click on “My Apps and Games”, you don’t always click on the “Update All” button. If you want to find out what’s new in an app before updating it, you will have to click on the app and it will take you to its page where you can then see “What’s New”. But the latest update to the Google Play Store app has now removed a couple of steps from that process.

Once you’ve updated your Play Store to version 8.0, you will now be able to see the changelog of the app within the same screen. No need to go to the page of the app and then come back to the update menu afterwards. You just need to pull down the changelog per app and then decide whether or not that update is worth getting at that particular moment or if you can wait later or maybe just stick with the current version for some reason.

This doesn’t seem like a major update of course, but it’s pretty important if you don’t like taking that extra step just to find out the changelog for the app update. Not everyone also has a big data allowance or the time to update an app right there and now, so getting to take a peek what that update entails is convenient.

The update to the Google Play Store app is already rolling out to Android users. Let us know if you found this new feature useful or just meh.

VIA: 9 to 5 Google