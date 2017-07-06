You would think that because it was made by a search giant, it would be easy and specific to search through the millions of games and apps in the Google Play Store. But for some reason, they neglected to do that and so it can sometimes be frustrating to search for a particular app or to search through the catalogue of a particular publisher. The good news is that there are some search operators that you can apply to make life easier for you. And after disappearing for a few years, these operators are finally back.

These operators are actually practically useless if you don’t do a lot of searching on the Google Play Store. But if you do and you need to find something really specific, then knowing these tricks are important. For example, if you’re looking for apps or games specifically with the words in a specific order, you use intitle:”Angry Birds”. If you want to search for something with several words that don’t have to be in order, you search allintitle:angry birds guide.

If what you’re looking for is a publisher’s name, then you type in pub:”Electronic Arts”. Yes of course you can view a publisher’s page when you click on their name or something but it will show you a carousel with a few apps. But if you use this search operator, then you will see all the apps in just one page.

Until Google creates a better and easier way to improve search, you will have to use these search operators to look for apps and games that you need. And hopefully they won’t go away again.

VIA: Android Police