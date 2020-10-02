Google continues to improve on and extend the Play Pass coverage so more consumers will be able to enjoy it. The apps and games subscription service was introduced last year in the United States. Last July, it was opened in nine more markets: Canada, Australia, Germany, the UK, New Zealand, Italy, France, Spain, and Ireland. Its reach is further expanding as 24 more countries in Europe will finally get to use Play Pass and see what new games and apps are available.

The Google Play Pass now has an annual subscription. It was first offered under a trial period which was even extended to 30 days. The service was launched for mobile consumers and developers after almost a year of teasing, development, and testing.

Here is a list of the 24 new countries that are getting the Google Play Pass subscription service: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Sweden.

With more countries getting the Google Play Pass, this means more people around the globe will get to enjoy more games and mobile apps. Google is making things easier for you by eliminating the ads and in-app purchases once you subscribe. Check it out for yourself HERE. Enjoy!