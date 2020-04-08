If mobile games are your distraction of choice during this stay-at-home season, there are tons of both free and paid games for you to play on your console or mobile device. And then there’s also Google Play Pass where you can play all the games in their library for a monthly subscription fee. If you’re still on the fence about this, their 14-day free trial has now become a 30-day free trial so you have more time to try out the games and decide afterward whether this is worth subscribing to.

If you haven’t heard of it yet, Google Play Pass is a game subscription service where you can play all the games in their library for just a monthly fee of $4.99. Some of the more popular titles that you can access are Star Dew Valley, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Monument Valley 2, among other games. They seem to be adding more titles as well, with more than 350 apps and games since its launch and more coming every month.

Initially, their free trial period was only for 14 days. But they announced on Twitter that they are now offering an extended 30-day free trial, as long as you have not availed of the free trial before and you live in the U.S. since that’s the only place right now where Play Pass is available. You also need to sign up until May 14, 2020, to avail of this offer. Once you do, you will be able to access all the games and apps without any ads or in-app purchases bothering you.

Take time for Play. Enjoy Google Play Pass, your 🎟️ to hundreds of games and apps without ads or in-app purchases, for an extended 30-day free trial. Offer ends May 14, 2020. Terms apply. https://t.co/XV2ft1tufZ #PlayPass pic.twitter.com/SkgYHJyqT9 — Google Play (@GooglePlay) April 6, 2020

After 30 days, if you feel like you will be getting your money’s worth, you can continue with your subscription and pay $4.99 per month. The good thing is that once you feel you don’t have enough time anymore to play all of these games, you can cancel it anytime. You’ll still be able to access the games for the time you’ve already paid of course.

If you’re not working or studying from home during this quarantine period, then you’ll probably be able to play as many games as you want on your subscription. So this is a great time indeed for Google Play Pass to make a play for your heart (and your wallet).