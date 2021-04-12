Google is currently preparing for the Google I/O 2021. The conference is happening this year albeit online only. Last year, the tech giant totally cancelled the event due to the pandemic. It still is the pandemic but the company is pushing through with it. We’re expecting more products and technologies will be unveiled including the Google Pixel Watch. There is no confirmation or substantial leak until Front Page Tech showed an exclusive first look on YouTube. The Pixel Watch was first mentioned here back in 2018. A related patent was also sighted.

The Google Pixel Watch continues to haunt Google but looks like the company is now ready. Looking at the image, we can say the round touchscreen display gives it a traditional watch design.

The Pixel Watch may come with several casing choices plus watch bands in different colors. We’re looking at silicone straps. Jon Prosser shared new rendered images. It will probably launch in October 2021 or earlier together with the Pixel 6 or maybe even the Pixel 5a 5G.

The Google Pixel Watch will be a first from the company. Obviously, it will run on Wear OS.

Do note these are not images from Google. A concept artist (Ian Zelbo) came up with them. Google has yet to tell the industry about the Pixel Watch but we’re hoping more will be revealed soon. The Google I/O 2021 is next month so let’s wait and see.