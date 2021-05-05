This isn’t the first time it happened but Google has once again leaked the upcoming Pixel Buds. Last month, we learned a green-colored Pixel Buds A was leaked in a Google Nest mailing list. We also heard it would remove signature swiping gestures. No doubt about the pair’s existence and it’s only a matter of time before the tech giant makes an official announcement. Earlier today, Google unveiled the Pixel Buds A Series via Twitter. The post has since been deleted but eagle-eyed tech enthusiasts managed to get a screenshot.

The Pixel Buds A Series true wireless earbuds will be announced soon. We’re assuming the pair will be introduced during the Google I/O 2021 virtual tech conference. Based on the leak, the new Pixel Buds A-Series will offer “quality sound and quick Bluetooth pairing”.

The deleted tweet also mentioned “one-tap Bluetooth pairing with the updated Fast Pair experience on Android”. It will be supported on mobile devices starting at Android 6.0.

This will be Google’s first offering from the Pixel Buds A Series. The “A” in the name could mean affordable. What we find more interesting about the post though was the “have arrived” phrase. The tweet seemed to be a scheduled post that was accidentally published. We’re assuming it was meant to be posted after the official public announcement.

Not much details have been added but we believe the pair will be affordable–priced below $200. The Google Pixel Buds line has come a long way from the the first time it was launched. It first offered real-time translation with Assistant and Translate. It was updated with app-by-app spoken notifications settings and new ways to tap and control.

The Pixel Buds went completely wireless in 2019 with better features. A pair now offers personalized bass and attention alerts. We’re looking forward to better audio quality especially since Google acquired Dysonics.