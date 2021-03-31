It’s now been a “tradition” with Google to release a more affordable variant of its current flagship. For example, you get the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 4a as an option for those who don’t want the more expensive Pixel 3 or Pixel 4. A report is now saying that the next truly wireless earbuds that Google will be releasing is the Pixel Buds A. So if you go by the “a” logic, this may be a variant of the 2nd generation Pixel Buds that was released last year.

A report from 9 to 5 Google says that Google will be releasing the Pixel Buds A and it will come in two colors” white and green. Their sources say that this is part of Google’s plan to expand their line of truly wireless earbuds. The earbuds will look almost the same with the 2nd gen Pixel Buds that they released last year but the way to distinguish it is with some changes to the color palette since both colors are also available on the Pixel Buds.

The white model of the Pixel Buds A will supposedly have an all-white case and an all-white bud design. The white original Pixel Buds has black eartips, wings, and case interior. The green Pixel Buds A will reportedly be a much darker forest green as compared to the Quite Mint of last year’s truly wireless earbuds. It will also be on the inside of the charging case as well as the eartips and wings.

Since it’s using the A branding, the assumption is that this will be a more affordable version of the Pixel Buds. So this means they will give up some specs or features to be able to create one that doesn’t cost as much. The Pixel Buds from 2020, which is actually the first Made by Google truly wireless earbuds, cost $179 so we can expect something relatively lower than that.

The Pixel Buds A will supposedly be announced mid-year, as per the FCC listing that was discovered recently. It may be partnered with the other rumored device, the Pixel 5a and another “mystery device” which ay be a new Nest Camera. We’ll find out more in the coming months most likely and of course, we’ll talk about it whenever we get more information.