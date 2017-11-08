It looks like we might have more trouble coming the way of the already troubled Pixel 2 XL phablet from Google. Apart from the earlier issues, some users are now finding out that the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the Pixel 2 XL is quite easy to scratch. Also, a user has reported that his unit arrived with some “permanent smudges”.

The LG-made Google Pixel 2 XL has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection for its screen. But the funny thing about this – ok, maybe not so funny to Pixel 2 XL users – is that it seems like the Gorilla Glass 4 protection on the original Pixel is more resistant to scratching than the Gorilla Glass 5. A user has posted on the Google Pixel Community forums that his Pixel 2 XL already has a major scratch on it, being only 3 days out of the box.

Also, a user on Reddit said that his Pixel 2 XL arrived with some “permanent” smudges on the screen. It didn’t obscure the display when turned, and didn’t really affect the image on the screen so much, but the smudges were there when the screen was turned off. It seemed like the oleophobic coating had been damaged.

On the case of the oleophobic coating damage, Google was glad to RMA the unit and replace it. We’re looking out for other people who might have these issues, but the Pixel 2 XL could really use a good run right now, with all the bad press it’s been getting.