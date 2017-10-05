The new Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are out and so far, the Pixel 2 has made an impression. It recently got the top spot on DxOMark with a Mobile Score of 98–the highest in all smartphone cameras tested. We’re feeling positive about this phone particularly but it’s too early to tell. We’ve got our hands-on feature already but we have yet to do a comprehensive review and analysis.

We know the Pixel 2 will play nicely with the all-new Google Daydream View. We’re actually excited to try new AR and VR experiences that are available. The question remains how long and until when will the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL be used in their optimum performance. Most devices last one to two years or depending on the software updates available. For Google’s newest phones, we’ve got great news for you as the two will still receive security and OS updates for the next three years. This means the smartphones may reach until Android R. From 2017 to 2020, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will be eligible for updates.

Smartphones usually get two major OS updates or maximum of two years but they will still depend on the specs. The Pixel 2 phones are promising so we’re looking forward to how they will perform with Android P, Android Q, and Android R.

This bit of information is important so we’re wondering why Google isn’t highlighting it. Our guess is that the tech giant doesn’t want to make promises and then just break them.

