Aside from the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, and the next-gen Pixelbook, Google is expected to announce a new Google Home product on October 9. The ‘Made by Google’ event is where the latest innovations from the tech giant will be revealed. We already mentioned the company may launch a new Home speaker with a display this coming December but looks like it will come early. We’ve seen the Google Home, Home Mini, and Home Max so what’s next? Probably the Google Home Hub.

The smart speaker may be released in the market before the holidays so the October launch is just right. This is the first time we’re seeing renders of the mysterious Google Home which is no longer a mystery to us.

Called as the Google Home Hub, this smart speaker will feature a 7-inch touchscreen display. It looks like any other Android tablet but with the addition of a speaker at the back. It may not run Android but only a simple Google Assistant interface.

The Google Home Hub won’t be another Android device. It will be focused on providing smart voice assistance. It will directly compete with the JBL Link View and the Lenovo Smart Display.

If you may remember, we told you that Google Smart Displays are here. These are devices that bring the Google Assistant to an interactive display for a richer visual experience. The likes of Lenovo, LG, JBL, and Archos have already introduced their smart displays but nothing from Google yet. The Google Home Hub will be the first and we’re hoping, it will be more advanced compared to the others.

The Google Home Hub is said to feature a 7-inch touchscreen, large full-range speaker unit, mute toggle, Bluetooth, and 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi connection. The smart display can be paired with the Nest Cam and other smart home devices. You can access most Google services such as Google Photos, Live Albums, and Google Maps among others.

VIA: mysmartprice