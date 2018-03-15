The year 2018 started with LG making known of its plan to launch the ThinQ smart speakers. There’s not just one but two models that will soon be ready for the smart home market. We’ve earlier seen the LG WK9 as a ThinQ Google Assistant Smart Display but there’s also the basic LG ThinQ Assistant Smart Speaker. The latter doesn’t have a display. It’s a simple cylindrical smart speaker that may remind you of other similar devices.

We weren’t told of the prices when the two were shown off at the CES 2018 but they have now reached B&H. The items are still listed as coming soon but at least we know the speaker with touchscreen will cost you $296.99 while the other model is only $196.99.

The LG ThinQ Google Assistant Smart Speakers are up for pre-order on B&H. To review, both of these smart home devices are powered by the Google Assistant and feature built-in Chromecast. Ths means you can enjoy wireless streaming, voice commands, and just about any smart home entertainment you need.

The LG WK9 and the LG ThinQ Google Assistant Smart Speaker are expected to compete with other smart speakers recently introduced including the ARCHOS Hello, Sonos One, Klipsch smart speakers, or the iHome iGV1.

