Nobody expected this from Archos. The French manufacturer is popular for coming up with budget-friendly Android devices that are good enough for basic smartphone use. It was initially known for digital media players but now when you say Archos, a lot of people will probably think of smartphones. That may change soon as the company has recently introduced a new product that is more in line with the smart home game. Archos has just rolled out a smart display in the form of Hello. This Archos Hello is both a smart display and speaker.

The Archos Hello is powered by the Google Assistant although it’s not as powerful. It only boasts a 16GB onboard storage, 2GB RAM, 4000mAh battery, and an unknown quad-core processor. It also comes with a 5MP front-facing camera so you can made video calls with the built-in Google Duo. It supports Google Cast so you can stream videos and audios all you want from Spotify, YouTube, or Google Music among others.

The device allows you to do anything on your own personal assistant–manage your smart appliances, voice control, play music, or watch videos. The display appears to be longer but it’s good enough with either a 7-inch HD display or 8.4-inch FHD. There’s a large high-fidelity speaker giving off premium audio experience.

ARCHOS Hello will be sold for $160 and $222 for the 7-inch and 8.4-inch models. We’re not sure when we can say hello to this device. Hopefully, really soon.

SOURCE: Archos (1),(2)