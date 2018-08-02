After smart speakers, the smart home arena is now being invaded by smart displays. Such smart devices are somewhat different from the smart speakers because they have screens. The idea is something that works like a tablet but it’s only meant to stay in one place and not be carried around. After Lenovo, here’s JBL with its own voice-activated speaker known as the Link View. The JBL Link View offers anything the Google Assistant can do. If you’re looking for a new smart device to add to your smart home setup, you may want to consider this one.

JBL is known for excellent audio quality. While those from the popular OEMs may be enough, the sound they give off may not be as impressive. The JBL Link View promises premium audio quality plus reliable connectivity. Talk to it– say a request, control the music or lights at home, ask a question, or simply tell it to do things for you.

The legendary JBL sound can be enjoyed with the Link View. When you’re not “talking” to the speaker, listen to your favorite music or podcast. Notice the difference in audio quality compared to other smart speakers in the past.

JBL Link View comes with an integrated display so you can also enjoy watching videos on YouTube. Preview digital photos from an album on this smart display. Start video calls and get in touch with family and friends. If you want to try a new recipe, you can use the device and receive step-by-step instructions.

The JBL Link View features wireless Bluetooth streaming, a 5MP front-facing camera, PrivacySwitch camera shutter and microphone mute slider, IPX4 splash proof rating, and built-in Chromecast. Price tag reads $249.95.

You can now pre-order for the JBL smart speaker with Google Assistant. Item will be delivered starting September 3.

SOURCE: JBL