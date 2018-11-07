Google is ending the Nexus line. The tech giant is officially pulling the plug off the Nexus series after years of launching the Pixel. We anticipated the Nexus would be replaced by the Pixel series and it was when the first generation of Pixel smartphones was released. The last Nexus phones were the Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P and their end has been a long time coming. The Pixel 2 and Pixel 3 devices have launched the past couple of years and at the same time, support for the Nexus phone was being cut short.

The Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P plus the Pixel C were no longer supported in Android P Preview. That’s just one sign and it wasn’t a big surprise, really. We were only waiting for Google to make it formal and official.

The Google Nexus 5X was already replaced by the Moto X4 on Project Fi. Before 2017 year-end, we learned Project Fi couldn’t give a Nexus replacement for several reasons.

To review, the Nexus 6P and Nexus 5X were released in 2015 as two different Android phones. They were manufactured by two separate OEMs: Huawei for the 6P and LG for the 5X. The Nexus brand is somehow different from the Pixel in terms of targeted consumers.

Both Nexus phones experienced issues. The Pixel phones had their fair share of problems as well but some people easily gave up on the Nexus.

Google is ending support for the two phones. Phone and online support will be halted according to the brand’s support page. If you still have those Nexus phones, know that having them fixed may be more difficult. They won’t be upgraded to Android Pie so don’t think the latest apps will run perfectly. Some Android features may also no longer work.

One last update is believed to be released in the coming weeks. Wait for an OTA update to be received. It may include the latest November security patch so the Nexus 6P and Nexus 5X should be safe in the coming months. This we learned as early as last year when security updates are extended up to November 2018 for the two phones.

VIA: XDA Developers