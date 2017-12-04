Google is usually generous when it comes to promos, extensions, freebies, or even warranties but there’s nothing much the company can do when a certain product is out of stock. When the Nexus 6P and Nexus 5X were released on the market a couple of years ago, Google also offered Nexus Protect. The latter is the tech giant’s insurance program meant for the Nexus phone owners.

The deal lets a Nexus phone owner enjoy a two-year coverage of accidental damage and mechanical breakdown. The $69 and $89 program (5X, 6P) also allows overnight coverage if and when your original device is being serviced. It should be enough to make consumers worry-free but unfortunately, there are reports of Project Fi not honoring the agreement. The main reason? There are no more Nexus 5X. It could be because Google has already stopped production and there’s really no more unit to lend. The issue was shared in a Reddit thread (Project Fi subreddit), telling us of Project Fi’s official response.

The device is still covered but since there is no more unit available at the moment, you can choose from two alternatives: $53 or $59 check from Assurant for the 16GB or 32GB model or $100 Google Store credit. The check will be mailed to you while the credit will be shown in your account which you can use to purchase anything on the store.

Read the Project Fi teams official reply below:

We are not offering replacement devices for the Nexus 5X at this time. Since your device is still covered under our Device Protection plan, there are currently two alternatives. We can offer you $100 Google Store Credit — that you can use towards anything currently available on the Google Store, including new devices.

Or a check from Assurant, mailed to you, in the amount of $53 (16GB devices) OR $59 (32GB devices). Please note that it may take a few days to reach you by mail.

VIA: PHANDROID