The Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Ultra are both from the same series. They differ in some ways like the size, specs, and the build. The Galaxy S21’s back is only made of plastic while the Galaxy S21 Ultra uses a glass back. Both of the phones feature Gorilla Glass Victus. The drop test was done in several segments but on the first drop from hip height which was about three feet, we could see the Galaxy S21 wouldn’t last long.

It’s the Samsung Galaxy S21 vs. the Galaxy S21 Ultra in a drop test. The first drop (3 ft, face down) had the Samsung Galaxy S21 producing spider webs on the front display plus a massive crack through the entire middle of the device. The Galaxy S21 Ultra, a recent subject of a teardown video, only had a few scrapes on the sides and one small crack on one corner.

Plastic vs. Glass Back

The second drop test was from a three feet height, face up. The plastic on the Galaxy S21 didn’t break but we see a few scuffs on the corner. The Galaxy S21 Ultra’s glass back showed some cracks and scrapes. The phones are still functional.

The next drop test (6 ft height, back down) made the Galaxy S21 receive some scrapes but nothing major. The Galaxy S21 Ultra though now showed the front display damaged–looking more speckled.

Watch the Samsung Galaxy S21 vs. Galaxy S21 Ultra Drop Test video by CNET below:

So the phones are not perfect. We know that. We suggest you use screen protectors and phone cases (from OtterBox) if you also plan on getting either the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, or the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The phones are expensive but they still need all the protection.