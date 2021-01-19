After (sometimes even before) the announcement of the new Samsung flagship line, we can always expect accessory makers to make their own announcements. Smartphone case brand OtterBox has now announced and released their lineup of new cases for all the new Samsung smartphones, namely the Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21+ 5G, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. OtterBox says that all these cases have been created “with 5G in mind” so your phones can still connect with the “fastest connection” and be protected at the same time.

We’re getting the Galaxy S21 versions of some of their most popular lines of cases. The Otter + Pop Symmetry Series brings not just protection for your smartphone with the slim case but also adds an integrated PopTop which you can swap with their other PopTop designs to match your mood and style. The Symmetry Series meanwhile is sleek and protective with various clear and colorful options if you also want to have a bit more style with your case.

For those that need more rugged protection, the Defender Series is available for the Galaxy S21 series and also now comes with antimicrobial options and multilayer protections. The Commuter Series also now has antimicrobial technology and two layers of protection. If you also need your smartphone case to be a sort of wallet, you can choose the Strada Series with its leather folio which can also double as a kickstand for media viewing.

If what you need is a screen protector, the Alpha Flex is now available for the Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21+ 5G, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. It is compatible with all OtterBox cases as well. So basically, your new Galaxy S21 smartphone will have plenty of options depending on your style and protection needs if OtterBox is your go-to smartphone case brand. We can also expect their competitors to come out with their own announcements later on.

All of the OtterBox cases for the Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21+ 5G, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5Gare now available at their website. Prices start at $39.95 for the cases and the screen protector.