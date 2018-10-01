The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is one of the best smartphones in the world today. It brings premium specs and features but one of our favorites is the camera system. It only places second on DxOMark, coming after the Huawei P20 Pro and tied with the HTC U12+. The phone has received plenty of positive reviews and even before it was officially launched, we knew it would make a difference in the mobile market for many reasons. The phone has been the subject of many teardowns and durability tests already but we know there are still rooms for improvements.

A new software update is available for the Note 9 and it is more focused on the cameras, specifically, the dual rear cameras. The South Korean tech giant wants to reclaim its throne by improving the imaging features. We have yet to test the changes but we’re looking forward to better photos and videos taken with the smartphone.

The September 1 security patch is also part of the software update which was first released in Germany. We’re expecting key markets will also receive the update sooner than soon. Samsung enhanced a number of elements including brightness of faces in backlit conditions, Day/Night HDR control accuracy, and low light brightness and SNR (Signal Noise Ration) as described.

VIA: SlashGear