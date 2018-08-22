After that Scratch, Burn, and Bend Durability Test, JerryRigEverything decided to tear open the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Zack Nelson wanted to know particularly if the smartphone really is water-resistant and how it is able to keep the water out. We already have an idea what to see inside since we’ve featured two already. The first one was a quick teardown analysis that showed a whole copper plate while the second one was only yesterday when we saw key modules and components inside.

As with any other other teardowns by this guy, some heat is used to soften the adhesive holding the back glass cover. The goal is to remove the back glass from the metal frame. It’s not really easy to remove because the phone is holding itself so some card is used to pry open around the glass corners. Using a metal tool could put much pressure and may destroy the panel.

Once opened, you can still see the fingerprint scanner attached to the inside. You can see 11 normal Philips head screws. Take those out to see further inside and pull away the wireless charging to reveal the motherboard and other components.

We’re more interested in what makes this safe from water seeping in. The quick-charging USB C docking port features a water-resistant rubber ring. At the bottom of the Note 9, you see a normal water-resistant mesh meant for the loudspeaker, headphone jack, and circular vibration motor.

A water damage indicator is also available at the top which you can see through the SIM and SD card tray.

Watch the full teardown video below:

SOURCE: JerryRigEverything