More Moto phones are coming. It’s not only the Moto C that can be expected to be introduced. Motorola is set to announce three more phones namely the Moto C Plus, Moto E4, and the Moto Z2F or Z2Force. This is according to Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks) who shared links to pages on another site showing the new Moto phones–the Moto C included. You can say OnLeaks is helping share the news from Slashleaks.

Of course, these are only leaked photos but there’s no reason why we won’t believe the images. They appear to be renders only but most of the time, stuff shared by OnLeaks turn out to be true. There’s not much details shared either but the photos tell us a lot how the phones will look.

The Moto C and Moto C Plus obviously look alike. Their renders match the Moto C phones we featured yesterday. The Moto E4 reminds us more of the Moto G5 than the Moto E3 from last year. Meanwhile, the Moto Z2F or Z2Force is still similar to the Moto Z or even the Moto X.

We’re expecting more speculations and leaked images will be revealed in the coming weeks or months.

VIA: OnLeaks