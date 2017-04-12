The Moto G has always been known as one of Motorola’s more affordable lines. We have no details on how many millions of Moto phones the Lenovo-owned company has sold already but looks like business is doing well. That’s mainly because there are several models being launched left and right. There is also the fact that the Moto Mod program has been successful so far that the company has plans of expanding it despite some delays.

Nothing is formal and official yet but we’ve got wind of the news that there will be a new Moto C series. This will be another low-cost line that may attract the younger generation with the different colors and variants, and of course, the low price tag.

The Moto C may be the Moto G’s rightful successor in the budget arena. You see, Moto G is already considered mid-range with its mid-high specs and features. Prices are still around $200 and above. That is affordable but Motorola needs to cater to even the lower category with sub $200 phones.

Don’t get too excited though as all we have our rumors of the Moto C. The phone could be served only for the emerging markets. We’re hoping to hear confirmation or finally get to see this mysterious Moto C.

We’re excited to know if these specs are for real though: 5-inch IPS LCD, 720p resolution, MediaTek MT6737 or Snapdragon chipset, 1GB or 2GB RAM, 8MP cam, 5MP selfie shooter, 8GB or 16GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for expansion, and Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. We doubt this one will have NFC, USB-C, or a fingerprint scanner but we’ll see.

VIA: SlashGear