Motorola has finally and officially launched a new smartphone. The Motorola One Vision has been in the works beginning of the year. It was tagged as the next Android One phone after the Moto X4, Motorola One, and Motorola One Power. The device’s official press render appeared and it is expected to come with long exposure camera mode known as the Night Vision. The phone has been a favorite subject lately and we’ve seen the color options plus more image renders before the official launch.

The new Motorola One Vision promises a new movie experience with an impressive display. Camera performance is also a selling point because images always come out sharp and detailed even in low light environments. Night photos are not always given attention but Motorola sees to it the Night Vision mode is ready.

Motorola’s One Vision phone makes use of a clearer lens and an advanced camera system. Motorola describes it as the most advanced yet when it comes to imaging because of the Quad Pixel technology and AI. Most phones today use artificial intelligence to anticipate the needs of users and this one doesn’t disappoint.

The device boasts a 48MP rear camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) and Night Vision mode. The 48MP sensor results in high-quality 12MP photos with reduced noise and better brightness. The Night Vision is especially useful in dark lighting situations. OIS helps in fixing those blurred videos and photos.

Take sharp selfies with the 25MP selfie camera. You can see details clearly, thanks to the 25MP shooter. If there isn’t enough light, the 1.8µm Quad Pixel technology will work its magic.

Google has equipped the Motorola One Vision with Android One based on the latest Android 9.0. It includes the Google Assistant, Digital Wellbeing, and the promise of monthly security updates for at least three years.

Motorola One Vision Key Specs:

• OS: Android 9.0 (Pie); Android One

• Processor: 2.2 GHz Octa-core Exynos 9609

• Display: 6.3-inches LTPS IPS LCD , 1080 x 2520 pixel resolution, 21:9 ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass

• Dimensions: 160.1 x 71.2 x 8.7 mm

• Weight: 180g

• Battery: 3500mAh

• RAM: 4GB RAM

• Storage: 128 GB (expandable)

• Cam: 48 MP (f/1.7,PDAF, OIS) + 5MP (f/2.2, depth sensor) (rear)

• Cam: 25 MP, f/2.0 (front)

• Connectivity: WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, A-GPS, Yes, NFC, FM radio, USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector