After months of anticipation, we’ve finally seen the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+. We’re not done with our comprehensive review yet but we’re gonna get there. What we managed to do is a hands-on review where we said it’s the Galaxy S8 you want from last year with a number of improvements. Both phones are more expensive but definitely advanced albeit not totally revolutionary. What’s impressive is that the Galaxy S9 Plus now holds the top rank at DxOMark with a score of 99.

After the hands-on and learning about price details and release dates, we’re curious about the initial feedback of early adopters. We saw that unboxing, that quick review, and those series of Speed Tests by Xeetechcare.

If you don’t have the Galaxy S9 or S9+, you may want to download the Experience app so you can make the most out of the phone. According to Samsung devs, this app is designed to provide key USP of Galaxy S9/S9+ and let Field Force & FSM experience features of the S9 and S9+ to be experienced by non-Galaxy S9 phone owners.

Actually, you don’t have to get a hold of the S9 yet. You can try the universal experience app to see what’s inside the Galaxy S9/S9+. This may help you decide if you’re getting the phone or not.

Download Experience app for Galaxy S9/S9+ from the Google Play Store