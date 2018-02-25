Galaxy S9 price details: AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon line up

The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are finally here. For outside observers, the duo might be an interesting but not yet compelling upgrade. For Samsung’s loyal fans, the bigger question might be “when can I get it?”. Good thing that US carriers are not ones to be caught off guard by one of the most high-profile smartphone of the year. Here are how AT&T’s, T-Mobile’s, and Verizon’s offers measure up, including promos they might have prepared to lure you in.

AT&T

AT&T will open preorders on March 2, with a launch date set for March 16. Prepaid subsidiary Cricket Wireless will jump into sales directly on March 16 as well, though prices are still to be announced. Near the end of March, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will be available on the carrier’s FirstNet network for first responders, a nod to the phones’ support for Band 14. Here are the prices for the two phones on AT&T Next:

• Galaxy S9: $26.34 per month over 30 months

• Galaxy S9+: $30.50 per month over 30 months

AT&T Unlimited subscribers automatically get HBO access as well.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile will start preorders earlier on March 1 at 9:01 pm PT but will still launch on the same March 16 date. Under the carrier’s Equipment Installment Plan (EIP), the two new Samsung flagships get these figures:

• Galaxy S9: $30 per month for 24 months with $0 down ($720 FRP)

• Galaxy S9+: $30 per month for 24 months with $120 down ($840 FRP)

T-Mobile isn’t stopping with just raw prices, however. It is also has a limited-time trade-in promo where you can get $360 or $200 in savings, depending on what phone you’re bringing in.

• To save up to $360: Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S8+, Samsung Galaxy S8 Active, Samsung Galaxy S7, Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, Samsung Galaxy S7 Active, Samsung Galaxy Note8, Apple iPhone 8, Apple iPhone 8 Plus, Apple iPhone 7, Apple iPhone 7 Plus, Apple iPhone 6s, Apple iPhone 6s Plus. LG V30, LG V30+

• To save up to $200: Samsung Galaxy S6, Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge, Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+, Samsung Galaxy S6 Active, Samsung Galaxy S5, Samsung Galaxy S4, Samsung Galaxy Note 4, Samsung Galaxy Note 5, Apple iPhone 6, Apple iPhone 6 Plus, Apple iPhone 5s, Apple iPhone SE. LG G6, LG G5, LG V20

Verizon

Last but definitely not the least in price, Verizon has what is perhaps the highest break down of them all. That said, it also has some promos to help soften the blow in getting the latest Galaxy phone into your hands.

• Galaxy S9: $33.33 per month for 24 months ($799.99 APR)

• Galaxy S9+: $38.74 per month for 24 months ($929.99 APR)

Preorders start on March 2 as well, with the common retail launch on March 16. Verizon also has more trade-in tiers to get anywhere from $100 to $350 in credits.

• $350 credit: Apple iPhone X, Apple iPhone 8, Apple iPhone 8 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S8+, Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

• $300 credit: Apple iPhone 7, Apple iPhone 7 Plus, Apple iPhone 6S, Apple iPhone 6S Plus, Google Pixel, Google Pixel XL, Google Pixel 2, Google Pixel 2 XL, LG G6, LG V30, Motorola Z2 Force, Motorola Z Force, Samsung Galaxy S7, Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, Samsung Galaxy S7 Active.

• $200 credit: Apple iPhone 6, Apple iPhone 6 Plus; HTC: 10, LG G5, LG V20, Motorola Z Droid, Motorola Z2 Play, Samsung Galaxy S6, Samsung Galaxy S6 edge, Samsung Galaxy S6 edge+, Samsung Galaxy S6 Active, Samsung Galaxy Note 5.

• $100 credit: Apple iPhone SE, HTC M9, HTC M9+, LG G4, LG V10, Motorola Z Play, Motorola Turbo 2, Samsung Galaxy S5, Samsung Galaxy Note 4, Samsung Galaxy Note Edge.

Unlocked

For those without carrier loyalties, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ will also be available from Samsung.com and the Shop Samsung app. Samsung has its own financing option to spread out the cost of an otherwise very expensive purchase.

• Galaxy S9: $719.99 or $30 per month with 24-month financing

• Galaxy S9+: $839.99 or $35 per month with 24-month financing

In addition to carriers and Samsung, the two smartphones will also be available from retailers such as Best Buy, both stores and online, Amazon, Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, and Walmart.

We will continue to update this piece with pricing details and promos, especially for unlocked models, as they arrive. Be sure to check out our Galaxy S9 hands-on to see what may make this 2018 flagship worth this much.