The Samsung Galaxy S9 is perhaps the most anticipated flagship smartphone this year. Together with the Galaxy S9 Plus, the S9 series has been a favorite subject for months. We finally got to see the duo last week at the Unpacked event during the MWC 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. We’ve got our hands-on feature and learned pricing details from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. The phones are confirmed to have Project Treble support. As for the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, it now holds the top rank at DxOMark.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus got an almost perfect score of 99 on DxoMark and we believe it will keep its top rank for a long time. We have yet to make a comprehensive review of the S9 and S9 Plus. We’re waiting for a test unit and hear more related reports about the smartphones.

One redditor happened to receive his pre-order unit earlier than expected. A certain Pinusnigra shared his initial thoughts about the Galaxy S9 Plus. We’re not sure where this person lives but he said he placed his order on March 1 and received it yesterday, March 4.

It was a surprise and the big box was even more surprising–measuring 14-inches. It actually holds both the Galaxy S9+ and the Gear Sport. The latter is a bonus for pre-ordering the phone. It’s not a review by a professional but the redditor shared his first-take analysis upon receiving and opening the package and using the device for a few times.

The AKG-tuned headphones came in a plastic wrap, looking cheap but audio is good enough. It’s not exactly the best as it’s better than most stock headphones that usually come with smartphones today. The package included the charging brick that was the same one released with the S7 Edge. Also inside the box are the following: a quick start guide, sim card tool, and USB-C cable.

The Samsung Galaxy S9+ boasts a matte aluminum finish on the side. Bixby isn’t as cooperative as it’s activated even when it’s not supposed to. Speakers are good and the device performs faster. The display is impressive but some YouTube videos are said to show black bars. Our guy noticed some bug of the Always on Display randomly turning off.

The Samsung Keyboard is installed. It can be better though as its keyboard is small. Also available is the intelligent scan which works really fast. Ar Emoji doesn’t work really well but it can be improved.

VIA: Reddit