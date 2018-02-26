The pre-orders of the newly-announced won’t start until March 2 but that won’t stop carriers and stores from already pushing for people to get the new flagship devices: the Samsung Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+. And as per T-Mobile tradition, they did a stunt unboxing of the new smartphones and this time they did in a zero gravity environment “on the moon.” They might be joking most of the time, but Des did highlight most of the new features that their customers might find appealing.

What he unboxes is actually the Galaxy S9+ (in its newest official color, Lilac Purple) so we get to see the dual camera set-up of the device. That’s probably one of the biggest changes from the previous flagship to the newest one, as everything is arranged vertically at the back, with the fingerprint scanner under the dual camera lens “right where it should be”, a mild potshot at the much criticized placement in the Galaxy S8. He also shows off what’s inside the box including the sim card, fast charger, smart switch adapter, and the AKG earbuds.

He highlights the other stand out features like the infinity screen, dolby stereo speakers, and of course the photo and video capabilities, especially that of the Galaxy S9+ with its dual camera lenses. The super slow mo of up to 960 frames per second is of course shown off. “Mission control” interrupts to show off the speed because the “fastest Samsung ever demands the fastest network ever”.

You can check out our hands-on of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ for more details about our first impression of the device. Meanwhile, check out Des “on the moon” with his new smartphones in the video below.