Over the weekend, Andy Rubin proudly announced that Verizon certification has been completed. This means the Essential Phone can soon be used with a Verizon SIM card and in a few days or weeks, with other networks as well. The smartphone may be exclusively sold by one network only but it is unlocked which means it can be used on any mobile carrier.

Andy Rubin even said the Essential Phone may need a reboot so if you own one now and would like to use it on Verizon, you can restart the phone and an update may be available. We knew this one would be happening since we read that Reddit AMA thread where the Essential Products team answered numerous questions about the new smartphone. One rep said they were already working with Verizon Wireless for the certification process and true enough, it’s now ready to be formally supported.

The Essential Phone started hitting stores last week. It’s been the subject of several tests and reviews including a series of Drop Tests and Durability Test by Zack Nelson (JerryRigEverything). The phone already received a Teardown Treatment by IFixit and we’ve got our on preview review. We have yet to make a comprehensive analysis so watch out for that.

SOURCE: Andy Rubin