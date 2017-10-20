Essential may be facing a number of challenges (like that lawsuit) lately but we know Andy Rubin’s new group will continue on marketing and trying to sell the new Android smartphone. We’re not sure about sales performance yet but we heard about 5,000 units have been sold since launch. There’s the Essential Phone Pure White ready on its website, Best Buy, and Amazon.

Next to be offered by Best Buy is this unlocked Essential Phone 4G LTE phone with 128GB storange for $599.99. It’s the Black Moon version that is now ready to be purchased unlocked and discounted from the original $699 price. You can avail of the phone under a 1-year or 2-year plan for only $129.99 and $174.99 with monthly fees.

To review, the Essential Phone sports a 5.71-inch Quad HD touch-screen display, 16:9 aspect ratio, 2.35GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon, 4GB RAM, 13MP rear-facing camera with laser autofocus and OIS, and an 8MP selfie shooter. The phone runs on Android 7.1 Nougat OS and is compatible with most CDMA and GSM carriers in the United States.

The Essential Phone is titanium all around so it is expected to be as durable and ready for most stress tests. It boasts of its weatherproof design as made possible by the IP54 rating.

