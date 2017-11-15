Expect more smart home integration to be announced in the coming months as more related devices and services are being introduced each day. If not with Alexa, we look forward to smart gadgets becoming friends with the Google Assistant. The latter of which was only recently supported by Sony Android TV, Canary security devices, WyzeCam, and the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones.

In the United States and Canada, Ecobee smart thermostats can now be integrated with the Google Assistant. This means smart home owners can access and control their ecobee thermostats just by simply talking to Google. If you have a Google Home, you can speak to it directly.

The Google Assistant isn’t the only smart partner for Ecobee as it can also be added to other platforms such as IFTTT, Wink, Apple HomeKit, Samsung SmartThings, and of course, Amazon Alexa as demonstrated by the Ecobee 4 with a smart light switch earlier this year.

Say “Ok Google, make my home warmer” and the Google Assistant will inform the ecobee3 lite, ecobee3, or ecobee4 smart thermostats what to do. If you don’t have an ecobee 4 yet, you can have it for $249 in the country. It’s available online at ecobee.com, Amazon, Best Buy, Lowes, and Home Depot and in-stores. The ecobee3 lite is cheaper at $169.

SOURCE: Ecobee